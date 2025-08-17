With Love, Meghan S2 trailer drops and critics are roasting as hard as expected: ‘Why do you hate us this much?’

Despite no one asking for it, Meghan Markle has returned with a fresh batch of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. Yes — the same show that had critics clutching their pearls for being about as exciting as watching water boil. And yet, here we are, Season 2. The new trailer, released Aug. 12, is part cooking, part chit-chat, part “Why is this even a show?” In one lighthearted kitchen moment with chef José Andrés, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed a surprising tidbit about Prince Harry’s taste buds. “You know who doesn't like lobster? My husband,” she said of the 40-year-old royal. “And you married him anyway?” Andres teased, prompting Meghan to laugh. Cute? Sure. Remotely interesting? You tell us. With Love, Meghan S2 trailer

And much of the internet agrees — loudly. “I'm sorry, is Netflix just dumb?? Do those two have something on Netflix?? Netflix is pretty much the only platform giving them airtime,” wrote one unimpressed viewer. Another bluntly chimed in, “I wish they both would just go away.” Some were particularly irritated by the guest list. “The choice to have Chrissy Teigan, notorious cyberbully, on as a guest....” one comment read. Others slammed the very premise: “It's the second season nobody asked for for the show nobody in the first place asked for!!!!!!!!!” It only got snarkier from there. “Now we're being shown how to cut bread.” “Wow another season of transferring goods from one packet to another. Groundbreaking.” “You don’t need to keep saying you care for other people, just like you don’t need to keep saying you’re authentic — you either are or you’re not!”

One viewer went for the jugular: “MM ability to turn very ordinary things that almost everyone on earth does daily into some self-congratulatory .” Another offered the most savage review yet: “Guys this is the pinnacle of food television. Transfering pretzels from one bag to another, layering yoghurt over blueberries, laughing like a villain for no reason, and thinking your sh** don't stink. Her cancellation is gonna be epic one day. Can't wait to see this face contort.” And if you thought that was enough shade, here’s one more: “Netflix, what did we do to you? Why do you hate us this much?” Oh, and: “She really believes that she’s a domestic goddess lol.”

The trailer also confirmed a star-studded guest lineup for the Aug. 26 premiere, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia. Meghan’s friends Heather Dorak and Jamie Kern Lima will make appearances, while her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin returns after season one.

Will Season 2 win over the skeptics? Based on the internet’s current mood… probably not. But then again, Meghan has never been one to shy away from doing exactly what people told her not to.