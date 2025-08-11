Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Archewell Productions extends deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their creative partnership with Netflix through Archewell Productions, signing a multi-year, first-look deal. This extension continues the relationship that started with their initial five-year deal in 2020, as per Deadline. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year, first look deal with Netflix, extending their creative partnership.(AP)

The Hollywood Reporter stated that, in practice, the extension is a downgrade from the 2020 deal. Netflix has also partnered with Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The initial five-year deal that was signed between Netflix and Archewell Productions was valid until September this year. Both parties opted to renew the contract before it expired.

The collaboration between Archewell Productions and Netflix resulted in the production of projects such as Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead, among others.

Meghan Markle’s statement on Netflix deal extension

“We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” Meghan Markle said in a statement.

As Archewell Productions renewed its deal with Netflix on August 11, the Duchess of Sussex said: “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Archwell and Netflix’s latest series, With Love, Meghan, became the most-watched culinary show on the streaming platform, amassing 5.3 million views in the first half of 2025. A second season of With Love, Meghan will air later this month.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, recognized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.”

Archewell Productions’ upcoming projects

The media company will focus on a special holiday episode of With Love, Meghan. Titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the episode will air on Netflix in December. Another project in the works is Meet Me at the Lake, an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Apart from that, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a new documentary short made by Campfire Studios in association with Archewell Productions and Wontanara Productions, will be released later this year on Netflix.

FAQs:

Is Netflix still playing Harry & Meghan?

Yes, with a Netflix subscription, you can watch all six episodes of Harry & Meghan.

Why did Netflix drop Harry & Meghan?

Netflix has not dropped Harry & Meghan. You can still watch the docuseries on the streaming platform.

Has Meghan Markle's new Netflix show received bad reviews?

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has received mixed reviews. However, it attracted 5.3 million views on Netflix.