Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's $100 million Netflix deal won't be renewed. What it means for With Love, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-year content partnership with Netflix will not be renewed after its expiry in September this year, People magazine reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have signed a $100 million agreement with Netflix in 2020. But the agreement will now conclude without renewal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a $100 million agreement with Netflix in 2020.

The couple signed the deal with the streaming platform after their departure from the official royal duties and the decision to relocate to California. Under their production banner, Archewell Productions, Harry and Meghan were granted creative freedom from the service to come up with programs aimed at mental health, social justice, and lifestyle, according to Parade magazine.

Why is Netflix ending partnership with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

An insider told The Sun that there is “no animosity from either side,” and things have “just run their course.”

The source stated that the streaming platform was “clever” enough to get a lot of viewers through their first documentary series, and “knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.”

“The content got weaker from there on... anything was better than nothing,” said the insider, adding that the platform feels they have “got all they can from the couple.”

Another source told People magazine the latest decision reflects a major shift in Netflix's content strategy as it looks forward to shifting away from multi-year talent deals to flexible, project-specific arrangements.

As part of their deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released five projects on the platform, with their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan, being the most-watched documentary debut on Netflix.

Other projects were Live to Lead, Pearl (which was later cancelled), Heart of Invictus documentary and With Love, Meghan.

Polo, which recently came out on Netflix and was executive produced by the couple, garnered 500,000 views.

With Love, Meghan, which climbed to the global Top 10 on the week of its debut on Netflix, will have its Season 2 premiere this fall.

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to lock a first-look deal with Netflix when their current deal expires later this year. The potential deal will grant the streamer early access to the Sussexes’ future pitches.

