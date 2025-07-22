Prince Harry and William's cousin found dead: Know Rosie Roche's family net worth

Rosie Roche, the twenty-year-old cousin of Prince Harry and William, was found dead at her family home on July 14, as per reports. Rosie Roche's family has been in business. Image for representation. (Pixabay)

Roche is the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle. A firearm was found close to her.

Her mother and sister found her after she was packing to go away with friends. According to The Sun, Roche's death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’ by authorities, and they do not suspect any ‘third-party involvement’.

Her family also put out an obituary, which read –

“Roche Rosie Jeanne Burke - Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.”

A private funeral will be held, and a memorial service is slated to take place later. In the meantime, here is a look at Rosie Roche's family wealth.

Rosie Roche's family net worth

The Roches are a business family, but have held a title in the Peerage of Ireland. They have been Barons of Fermoy. The title is currently with Maurice Burke Roche, who is the 6th Baron.

While an exact estimate of the family's net worth is not available, there are reports of the family wealth being around $14 million during 1885-1955. As per inflation calculators, this translates to around $167 million in 2025.

History of gun deaths in the family

Rosie's case is the only one in the Roche family. Edmund, the 5th Baron, also killed himself with a gun, after a long-drawn battle with depression. This was in August 1984, when he was 45 years old.

While Roche's family and a spokesperson for Prince William declined to comment on the matter, another spokesperson reportedly said that Rosie would be ‘sorely’ missed.