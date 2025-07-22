Prince William and Harry's cousin, 20, found dead with firearm near her: Report

Rosie Roche, the 20-year-old cousin, of Prince William and Harry, was found dead with a firearm near her, an inquest heard, as per The Sun. Rosie Roche's body was discovered by her mother and sister. Image for representation(Unsplash)

While the inquest was yesterday, Rosie was found dead at her family home on July 14.

She is the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle. Roche was found by her mother and sister, after she had been packing to go away with her friends. A firearm was also discovered close to her property in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wilts.

Rosie Roche cause of death

An inquest into Roche's death was opened at the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner's court. The matter has been adjourned till October 25.

Authorities have ‘deemed the death non-suspicious’ and don't feel there is any ‘third party involvement,’ area coroner Grant Davies told the publication.

Roche was a student at Durham University, where she was studying English Literature.

A spokesperson noted that Roche would be ‘sorely missed’, the publication reported.

Meanwhile, the family put out an obituary for her as well, noting that there will be a private funeral, and a memorial service will be held later.

A spokesperson for Rosie's family and Prince William did not give a comment on the matter to the publication.

Royal tragedies continue

The news of Roche's death comes after Thomas Kingston died from a head injury, with a gun being found nearby. This was in February 2024.

Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella, Harry and William's cousin.

In this case, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, concluded that Kingston had taken his own life.

Gabriella, in an emotional, witness statement, had noted that her husband's actions likely sprang from the medication he had been taking in the weeks leading up to his death.