Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Prince William and Harry's cousin, 20, found dead with firearm near her: Report

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 05:38 am IST

Rosie Roche reportedly died on July 14. 

Rosie Roche, the 20-year-old cousin, of Prince William and Harry, was found dead with a firearm near her, an inquest heard, as per The Sun.

Rosie Roche's body was discovered by her mother and sister. Image for representation(Unsplash)
Rosie Roche's body was discovered by her mother and sister. Image for representation(Unsplash)

While the inquest was yesterday, Rosie was found dead at her family home on July 14.

She is the granddaughter of Princess Diana's uncle. Roche was found by her mother and sister, after she had been packing to go away with her friends. A firearm was also discovered close to her property in Norton, near Malmesbury, Wilts.

Rosie Roche cause of death

An inquest into Roche's death was opened at the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner's court. The matter has been adjourned till October 25.

Authorities have ‘deemed the death non-suspicious’ and don't feel there is any ‘third party involvement,’ area coroner Grant Davies told the publication.

Roche was a student at Durham University, where she was studying English Literature.

Also Read | King Charles’ Highgrove estate rocked by mass resignation as 11 of his 12 ‘underpaid’ gardeners leave, ‘No politeness’

A spokesperson noted that Roche would be ‘sorely missed’, the publication reported.

Meanwhile, the family put out an obituary for her as well, noting that there will be a private funeral, and a memorial service will be held later.

A spokesperson for Rosie's family and Prince William did not give a comment on the matter to the publication.

Royal tragedies continue

The news of Roche's death comes after Thomas Kingston died from a head injury, with a gun being found nearby. This was in February 2024.

Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella, Harry and William's cousin.

In this case, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, concluded that Kingston had taken his own life.

Gabriella, in an emotional, witness statement, had noted that her husband's actions likely sprang from the medication he had been taking in the weeks leading up to his death.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Prince William and Harry's cousin, 20, found dead with firearm near her: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On