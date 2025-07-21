King Charles’ Highgrove estate rocked by mass resignation as 11 of his 12 ‘underpaid’ gardeners leave, ‘No politeness’

King Charles’ Highgrove estate was shaken after 11 of his 12 full-time gardeners resigned this year over allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Staffers claiming they were “overwhelmed and underpaid” have resigned after growing frustrated with the king's “demands,” according to The Sunday Times. Among those who resigned are two heads of gardens and a deputy head gardener. King Charles’ Highgrove estate rocked by mass resignation as 11 gardeners leave (Photo by Darren Staples / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

This mass resignation comes after the exit of one staffer, who resigned after working for the king for years. Another staffer quit after failing his probation for having insufficient knowledge about a particular type of flower, thus losing Charles’ trust.

“Don’t put that man in front of me again,” Charles said of the staffer, per the report.

‘There is little management’

Charges bought the Highgrove estate in 1980. Fed up workers have often complained about low wages, and in fact, insiders revealed that in March 2022, three gardeners earned $11.98 per hour (the minimum wage), while two others were given $12.78 per hour.

A staffer alleged in late 2023 that the entire staff was “overwhelmed, under-resourced and constantly struggling to fulfill the king’s requests.” The staffer even alleged that in an attempt to keep up with the king’s demands, some employees even sustained physical injuries. Staffers’ morale was extremely low, the individual said.

“There is little management of HMTK [His Majesty the King’s] expectations, and I know I would not be allowed to say we are understaffed,” the complaint read.

It is believed that Charles issued several instructions to staffers during his morning walkabout on the estate, and expected them to complete his orders before his next return. According to staffers, Charles sends notes to garden staff in “thick red ink,” and the memos are “strikingly specific and emotional.”

The king even corrects grammar and underlines incorrect letters in staff reports. He allegedly wants his team to address him as “Your Majesty” at all times.

“There was anger boiling at the surface, very impatient, no politeness at all,” one gardener claimed.

To investigate the complaints, Charles’ foundation has commissioned WorkNest, an independent HR consultancy. The investigation since revealed evidence of “staff shortages” and “poor” management practice, and even confirmed that pay was “an issue for recruitment and retention.” The report recommended a pay review, as well as “management training for all managers,” and “mental health support and counseling” for all employees. Following the mass resignation, the estate went on to remove the ‘Head of Gardens’ role, and appointed a ‘Head Gardener.’

Notably, the staff complaint named Charles’ most-trusted advisers and the current executive director of Highgrove, Constantine ‘Costa’ Innemée. The king has been accused of making employees prioritize his demands no matter how difficult they were. “If the King wanted a plant to be moved from A to B but the gardener’s professional opinion was that it would die as a consequence, Innemée’s position would be to insist on it anyway,” one former gardener alleged.