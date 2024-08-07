Harry, Meghan blasted for showing ‘utter contempt they have for the King' by planning to go on Colombia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "portraying themselves as British royals" amid the ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the royals, according to insiders. Harry and Meghan are preparing to go on a tour to Colombia, shortly after their Nigeria tour. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for showing ‘utter contempt they have for the King' by planning to go on Colombia tour (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

‘I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the King’

However, the Sussexes’ decision to visit Colombia has not pleased courtiers in the royal family, reports claimed. "I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the King and for very long-established ways of doing things,” a former courtier told The Daily Beast.

"Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain,” the ex-courtier continued. "This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals."

"It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible,” the person added.

The Sussexes are expected to visit Colombia later this year. They have been invited by the country’s vice president, Francia Marquez.

Colombia, which reportedly has one of the highest murder rates in the world, is not a likely choice for travel. It is especially surprising as recent reports claimed that Harry is disappointed because he thinks King Charles is denying him automatic police protection in the UK even though, according to Harry, his father has the “power” to intervene in his legal battle over security.

The Palace, however, has stressed that decisions around the Duke of Sussex’s security are not personal at all. A royal source recently said that it was "well-established" that "security provision is not decided on by the King" but by the government.

"For the King himself to attempt to intervene directly in this process in any way would be wholly inappropriate,” the source said.

A source close to Harry, however, said, “If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”