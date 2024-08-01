Meghan Markle wishes Prince Harry would ‘let go of these lawsuits’ because…

Meghan Markle wishes Prince Harry should “let go of these lawsuits” for security protection for their family and can “be free.” The Duchess wants the Duke to “live in the moment”, per People. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a polo fundraiser event in Lagos, Nigeria, May 12, 2024. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to a former employee of their Archewell Foundation, the Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 per cent” but wishes he could “let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment.”

Meghan wants Prince Harry to ‘be free’

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t,” the insider told People.

“She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”

Prince Harry has been facing legal problems trying to reinstate his family’s taxpayer-funded police protection. This protection was removed when he and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

In February 2022, Harry expressed that he did not “feel safe” in the UK due to “well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats” against his wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Earlier this year, London’s High Court ruled that Harry and his immediate family would not be eligible for tax-funded security during their visits to the UK.

Prince Harry reportedly plans to appeal against London High Court decision

The security issue has also affected Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles III. The Duke believes that his father has the authority to restore their security clearance. “King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately. As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision-maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile,” a royal source told Page Six.

Another insider told People, “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.”

“Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”

The Duke of Sussex feels it’s still “dangerous” to bring Meghan and their children to the UK. He told the ITV documentary “Tabloids on Trial,” that “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”