Prince Harry's friends have ‘severed ties’ with the Sussexes over…

The last time Prince Harry and Prince William were together was at their father's crowning in May 2023, and their friends are now trapped between the siblings.

Now, many of Prince Harry's close friends turned enemies and sided with Prince William, resulting in “severing ties” with Harry’s pals.

During an appearance on the Vanity Fair podcast ‘Dynasty: The Royal Family’s Most Challenging Year,’ royal correspondent Katie Nicholl recounted how Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, had to choose between inviting Prince Harry and William to his wedding in June.

Initially, both brothers were invited, but later Harry and Meghan Markle declined the invitation to avoid any “awkward conversation.”

Nicholl explained, “I think if you look back to that recent society wedding of the Duke of Westminster, it was William who got the invite to that, and Harry was invited because they've been friends forever and a day, but he was basically asked to stand down from that wedding because it would have been very awkward to have had the two brothers at a society wedding like that, together.”

She further stated, “I remember being told by someone at the Palace there was this sense that you had to put your stake in one camp or the other.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s social circle has been profound

“I think the ties have been severed. I think there is a sense that, possibly, friends, close friends, society friends, celebrity friends have sort of had to make a little bit of a choice,” Nicholl revealed.

BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond also told Ok!, “I think we can say that it must be tough for Harry to have lost touch with virtually all his old circle of friends as well as his family. But we must assume that he feels that sacrifice is worth it for the life he now has with the woman he loves and the children he adores.”

“He misses his Old Etonian [college] and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan,” royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror. “Harry on the other hand is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live and whom he never sees because they won't visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult.”