Meghan Markle must do THIS ‘one thing’ to patch with Prince William and Kate Middleton

One royal expert recently conveyed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can “do one thing” to end the long-running feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines with their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, followed by a tell-all Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, and Prince Harry's bestselling 2023 memoir ‘Spare.’ Despite these public disclosures, their relationship with the royal family remains frosty.

Robert Hardman, a royal author known for his book ‘Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story,’ believes that Meghan and Harry have an opportunity to bury the hatchet.

The Sussexes are “much-loved family members”, but they needed some matters which could be “addressed privately.”

Royal expert proposes private UK visit for Meghan and Harry to ‘normalize’ relations

Hardman proposed that the couple, along with their children, could make a private visit to the UK this summer to “normalize” relations. He advised, “Come over with Meghan, with the children, privately, for a few days maybe in the summer.”

Speaking at the Hay Literary Festival in England, Hardman explained the potential impact of such a visit. “Once that happens, it's not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere,” he told Mirror US.

Last February, Prince Harry visited the UK after his father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer. Hardman remarked, “I thought it was telling that when the cancer diagnosis came through back in February, Prince Harry came straight over. People said 'why didn't he stay longer, why didn't he talk to his father?'”

“I mean, there is so much to be worked through, but this was absolutely not the moment to have some sort of summit with Harry about all of Harry's grievances.”

“But I think the fact he came was important, the fact he was received was important, I think what encouraged people at the palace and encouraged the king was the fact that afterwards, we didn't then read about it or hear about it, it remained private,” he added.

Harry also visited the UK last May for the Invictus Game but won't meet with Charles due to the monarch's “full schedule.” The “difficult” Wales also snubbed the Duke of Sussex during the brief May visit.