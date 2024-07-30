Prince Harry fears ‘a knife or acid attack’ on Meghan Marke if they…

Prince Harry literally fears if he visits the UK with his family, Meghan Markle will surely get attacked with a “knife or acid.” He has voiced serious concerns regarding their security in the King's landing. Criticism of royal family hindering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation, expert suggests. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Markle's last public appearance in the UK was during the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving.

While sitting with the ITV documentary ‘Tabloids on Trial,’ the Duke expressed his fear that Markle might be targeted in an attack involving a knife or acid. “It only takes one lone actor [who reads negative stories about Harry and Meghan in the press] with a knife or acid,” he stated.

King Charles III's younger son relocated to the USA with his family after stepping down from royal duties, explained, “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife anyway. They pushed me too far. It got to a point where you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t.” He feels that the constant negative coverage has tarnished Markle’s public image in his homeland.

“It’s still dangerous. And all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read... And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is,” he told ITV.

“These are things that are a genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Prince Harry accuses tabloids of destroying his relationship with Royal Family

The Duke has taken legal action against several tabloids, accusing them of publishing false and invasive stories, and it was the “central piece” that “destroying his relationship” with his family.

The situation escalated after Markle publicly addressed the racist remarks she faced from within the British monarchy following her marriage to Harry. Harry said it was “a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

Speaking about his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's news organization, Harry explained, “I’m trying to get justice for everybody. This is a David versus Goliath situation — the Davids are the claimants, and the Goliath is this vast media enterprise.”

“Phone hacking has been going on for a long time… There’s a huge amount that has come to light now that people and the British public, specifically, had no idea about.”