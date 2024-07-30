Prince Harry really broke the ‘trust’ of his family as the Royals fear…

Prince Harry's tell-all projects have likely damaged for real to his relationship with the royal family and there's absolutely “no room for any reconciliation now”, according to Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell. Prince Harry said that his crusade against the British tabloids has contributed to his royal family rift, according to a documentary airing Thursday July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Burrell told Slingo, “There is no room for any reconciliation now, they just don't trust him. He's worn away all the trust that they had in him.”

“They can't invite him back into the fold because they know that when he gets back to America, he'll tell Meghan everything and then the rest of the world will know exactly what's happening.”

Burrell lamented the situation, expressing, “I think it’s very sad, as he's done it to himself. William doesn't trust him and we will not see him let back into his environment. Whilst they don't trust him, they can't invite him back.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle has become 'Britain-phobic,' royal expert claims; She is scared of…

Wales' ‘have never done anything wrong’ to Sussexes'

He noted that there's always one in every family who disrupts unity and trust, and in this case, the Duke of Sussex is that person. “It’s very sad. If his mother was alive, it just would not be happening.”

Since stepping back from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have concentrated on building their brand in Hollywood, through Netflix documentary, bombshell interviews, memoir, podcast and more. Meghan even labeled the Wales as “formal” in their docuseries, Harry & Meghan. “How could you possibly be against William and Kate? They have never done anything wrong to anyone, and they never exploit their private world, but that's exactly what Meghan and Harry are doing,” Princess Diana's former butler said.

Sussexes' brand ‘tainted’ by their actions against Prince William and Kate

However, Burrell doubts their success without their HRH titles. “Meghan and Harry have divorced themselves from the brand, which is the royal family," he observed. “They've downgraded themselves.”

“They are disassociating themselves with them because it ruins their brand,” he continued to explain. “To be associated with Meghan and Harry isn't the best thing, and would rather be associated with William and Kate, who stand for truth, who stand for duty, who stand for loyalty to the country.”

In recent months, many reported the Sussexes' strained relationship with Victoria and David Beckham, whereas, the Beckhams and other British celebrities remain close to Charles and William. “Those things matter more than commercialism and more than money,” Burrell explained.

ALSO READ| Why royal family doesn't support Prince Harry's battle with British press

“The true A-listers, who move in those circles, realize that Harry and Meghan's brand isn't as popular or as valuable, to be associated with as the real royal brand, and I can see people dropping like flies around them, because do you want to be tainted by people who are against William and Kate?”