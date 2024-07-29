Meghan Markle has become 'Britain-phobic,' royal expert claims; She is scared of being…

The rift between the Sussexes and the British royal family continues to deepen, with a fresh claim that Meghan Markle has developed a strong aversion to the UK. A royal expert has suggested that the Duchess's reluctance to return is not rooted in security concerns raised by Prince Harry, but rather a fear of facing a hostile public reception. Earlier Harry claimed that he feared his family would face attacks and invasion of privacy if flown to London without pepper security arrangements. How Meghan Markle paid ‘heartfelt tribute’ to Princess Diana during Nigeria tour (REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye)(REUTERS)

Meghan has become ‘Britain Phobic’

“This is not about knives. This is not about acid. This is about Meghan's fear of being booed,” royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News. This comes after Harry’s recent appearance in the ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, where he discussed his security concerns and his battle with tabloids.

Acknowledging that his wife receives “too much attention,” the Duke emphasised, “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.” He added, “Whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

And now the royal expert believes that the Duchess is petrified that the public might dislike her upon her return. "I think she is terrified that the British public will vocalise their dislike of her. And I actually think she has become quite Britain-phobic,” he said.

King Charles might never get a chance to meet Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry's choice to keep his wife and children away from his hometown until the security dispute with the UK court is settled has raised concerns that ailing King Charles may never see his grandchildren again. The King has only met Lilibet once and Archie a few times. Previous reports have indicated that the monarch is eager to strengthen his bond with his grandchildren despite them living in California.

"Harry should have brought his children to visit his father after the cancer diagnosis. He has only seen Lilibet once and Archie just a few times,” the expert claimed who believes this situation is being used as an excuse to avoid addressing the real reason they can’t visit.

In May, a public survey showed that 75% of Brits have a negative view of Meghan Markle, leaving only 25% who view her favourably. The expert suggested that Markle may not have positive feelings toward the UK due to the negative associations she developed during her time living there.

"I just don't think she really wants to come down here because there was no reason she couldn't have come for the Coronation,” he said. "The security was fine for the wife of the President. It should have been fine for the wife of Prince Harry.