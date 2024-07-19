Harry and Meghan hit with latest blow in ongoing feud with Beckhams; Sussexes left with no…

The war of the biopics has taken an unexpected turn! While David and Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary, BECKHAM, is basking in the glory of five Emmy nominations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, was shut out entirely. Shocking reason Meghan Markle once banned Prince Harry from being photographed with David Beckham (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP, photo by Chris ARJOON / AFP)

The silent feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams is no secret. The once-close friendship between these two A-list pairs has deteriorated over the past few years, but the recent development is a major setback for the royal couple whose second Netflix deal also faced a brutal snub.

Beckhams receive 6 Emmy Nominations

On July 17, the nominations for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards were announced. Former football player David and his fashion designer wife Victoria secured nominations in several categories: Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Composition.

This recognition reflects the audience's enthusiasm for the docuseries, which charts David Beckham's incredible journey – from his humble beginnings to becoming a worldwide soccer star. The show gives us a close-up view into the life of one of the sport's biggest-watched players. Interestingly, the project was directed by none other than actor and filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who you might recognise from his part as the smart media expert Hugo Baker in Succession.

"Making this series was such a personal journey, a love letter to football and my family," David earlier told Hello. "It has been overwhelming for me and Victoria that we have had such a warm and positive response to the series,” he added.

Harry and Meghan snubbed from Emmy nominations

The Sussexes' show, which first blew up with shocking stuff about the British royals, hit the top spot right after it came out. The show was a huge success, making Netflix's biggest start with 81.6 million hours watched in just four days. But, the buzz has died down. In 2023, Harry & Meghan didn't get an Emmy nod, and Heart of Invictus missed out in 2024 too.