Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break a 64-year Royal tradition like THIS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently changed their children's names on their royal website, ending a 64-year naming cycle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, are now officially known as Prince and Princess Sussex. (Photo by Kola SULAIMON / AFP)(AFP)

The royal couple recently launched their new website, sussex.com, where eagle-eyed netizens noticed that their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, now bear the surname Sussex instead of Mountbatten-Windsor changes after the coronation.

The Privy Council established the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, the official advisor to the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1960. It applied to the male-line descendants of Her Majesty and Prince Philip.

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment,” an insider told The Times.

Why Archie and Lilibet don't inherit the title of Prince or Princess at birth

The decision to use their children's royal titles on the new website is very “surprising,” sparking accusations of the couple boasting about their blue blood.

Five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilybeth were not given the title of Prince or Princess at birth as they were not princes at the time, but when Charles III became king in September 2022, Archie and Lilibeth's status changed, and they became princes. Last March, when Lilibet was christened, it was announced that the children would be given the titles Prince and Princess.

The homepage of the site greets visitors with ‘The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’ and showcases a special coat of arms designed for Meghan. The site also features detailed bios for both Harry and Meghan.

Harry’s biography goes like this- “Prince Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” while, Meghan’s bio states: “Meghan lives in California with her husband and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”