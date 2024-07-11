Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to make their first Royal appearance in US with Meghan and Harry; here’s when

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who typically prefer to keep their children out of the media spotlight, are poised to introduce a major change to their upcoming US schedule. Reports suggest that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join them for the first time at a royal event in Canada next year. This follows the announcement of Team UK representing the country in the inaugural Winter Invictus Games in Vancouver Whistler next February. The Duke and Duchess are reportedly making all necessary preparations for the event. Prince Harry likely feels ‘keenly' that Archie and Lilibet are missing out on a significant Royal Easter tradition this year, reported The Mirror.(Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to make debut appearance

"Harry and Meghan are planning to take Archie and Lilibet to help promote a new ‘family-friendly’ Invictus Games,” a source told Express UK. Harry, set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his outstanding contributions to the Invictus Games, is currently focused on organising the logistics for the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver. A noteworthy aspect of the event is its inclusivity, allowing contestants to be accompanied by their family members. The 64-member UK team, comprised of wounded veterans and active service personnel, is reportedly gearing up for the competition.

Also read: Prince Harry breaks silence in an emotional message before accepting controversial award at ESPY

"The Sussexes have been very involved with the organisational elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler events and it was very much their idea to make this a family-friendly games so that those taking part can bring their children along.” The source also indicated that since it was Harry and Meghan's initiative to include families, there is a strong likelihood that they will bring their own children as well.

'Invictus will remain a Sussex initiative'

It's understood that Archie will continue Harry's legacy, which is why involving him from a young age makes sense. Additionally, insiders revealed that organisers overseeing Invictus preparations have planned a special week of "family-friendly summer and winter sporting events.” These events aim to engage sports enthusiasts and wounded veterans in involving the younger generation.

The source added, “A patronage will one day be passed to Archie so the foundation can be kept within the family. Harry is adamant that the Invictus Games will remain a Sussex initiative.”

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014, and even after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, he remained dedicated to the cause. He's successfully expanded the Games into a global phenomenon. There's a chance we might see Archie and Lilibet join Harry and Meghan at official events in the future.