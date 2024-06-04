King Charles' ‘special birthday gift’ for Princess Lilibet despite getting no invite from Harry

Princess Lilibet turned three on June 4, 2024. Harry and Meghan reportedly hosted a big birthday bash to celebrate the occasion, including celebrities and close family members, which, of course, did not include the royals, according to sources. However, the young princess is believed to have received a special gift from her grandfather King Charles despite the family feud. Whether William or Kate did the same is still unclear, but royal experts believe that the King’s thoughtful gesture might have swayed some hearts. Lilibet's third birthday celebrated by Harry and Meghan with celebrities. King Charles's thoughtful gift amidst family feud. The extravagant party excluded royals but was a star-studded event.

King Charles extends an olive branch to Princess Lilibet

The Sussexes kicked off the celebration a bit earlier at their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California. The event was a star-studded spectacle, with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and other friends of Meghan reported to have attended. According to the Mirror, the estranged couple did not send an invite to the royals amid the ongoing bitter feud. However, this didn't stop King Charles from making a special gesture towards his granddaughter.

As per royal author and expert Tom Quinn, “King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet's birthday so he has sent a gift along with a message.”

King Charles has a history of making sure his grandkids receive special treatment. A royal insider revealed to OK! magazine last year that the King sent a beautiful, custom-made cubby house, which was first given to Queen Elizabeth II and then inherited by other royals. "He wants to give Lili something she will use and be hers, that she'll remember forever," a source told the outlet.

King Charles is saving the best gift for later

Last year, Harry reportedly cautioned Charles against presenting his children with such extravagant toys. Nevertheless, the monarch is withholding a special gift for the kids, possibly until the family feud subsides. “He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year. And not unless and until the family feud dies down.”

Lilibet's birthday party was anything but low-key, with Hollywood A-listers marking their attendance. Tom noted that instead of a simple celebration, Harry and Meghan went all out for their daughter's pre-birthday bash. Despite skipping extravagant gifts, their California mansion was bustling with notable guests. Besides Katy and Orlando, who are neighbours of the Sussexes, other prominent figures like Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Oprah Winfrey also reside nearby.

Harry and Meghan left royals out of guest list

Harry has expressed a desire for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to build strong relationships with their cousins, George, Charlotte, and Louis. However, it's reported that he and Meghan chose not to invite the Royal Family to Lilibet's party. As per the UK outlet, an old friend of Harry remarked, 'Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there. But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues'."