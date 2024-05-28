 Prince Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet to dodge Sunak's National Service policy - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi
Prince Harry, Meghan's kids Archie and Lilibet to dodge Sunak's National Service policy

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 28, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be expected to serve in the military

Over the weekend, Rishi Sunak made his first major policy announcement of the general election campaign. The UK prime minister revealed his plans to revive National Service, under which 18-year-olds will be enrolled into mandatory military service for one year. While the children of the Royal Family will also be affected by the policy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are set to avoid it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to dodge Rishi Sunak's proposed National Service (Alexi Lubomirski / Courtesy Archewell Foundation)
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids to avoid National Service

As Sunak revealed his bombshell plans for mandatory military service, he said Sunday, “National Service schemes in countries around the world show just how fulfilling it is for young people.” The proposed plans gave rise to the big question of whether the children of the royal family would be impacted by it.

The Conservative Party confirmed to The Telegraph that there would be very limited exemptions from the service. This means that Prince William and Kate Middleton's children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be expected to serve in the military when the program is implemented.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the United States in 2020. As Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are being raised in America, they will not be expected to take part in the National Service.

“We want to make sure Britain’s future generations can get the most out of National Service, that’s why we’re looking into ways it can open doors they wouldn’t otherwise get in work or education,” Sunak continued, adding, “Only the Conservatives will take the bold action required to deliver a secure future for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, senior minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told SkyNews, “Fundamentally the Prime Minister has been clear this would be for the vast majority of our young people, our 18 year-olds, this would be a mandatory part of both their continued education and journey to adulthood.”

