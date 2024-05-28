Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be superstar with Royal title’ after exiting UK unlike Harry’s cousins who….

After stepping down from their royal duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ventured into various sectors, from Netflix docuseries to managing Invictus and engaging in philanthropy. Now, they have launched a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard with two new OTT shows on cards. However, reports indicate that Meghan's dream after leaving the UK palace remains unfulfilled, unlike Prince Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who pursue regular jobs and avoid the spotlight. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022.(AP)

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be superstar’

When Harry and Meghan stepped down from their working royal status back in 2020, the couple sought a more private life away from tabloid attention. However, royal commentator Jane Barr suggests that it was actually the opposite. In his newsletter 'From Berkshire to Buckingham,' Barr pens that Meghan may have desired more spotlight, considering her successful acting career prior to meeting Harry. As per Mirror, the expert adds that working as royals in a 'half in and half out' capacity wouldn't have satisfied Meghan, who had ambitious goals in mind."

"Meghan wanted to take her HRH and her title and be a superstar in her own sphere on the international stage," Barr states adding, “this would be wholly separate from the control of the Crown."

Meghan might not be content with the quiet lives of Harry's cousins

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the York sisters and siblings of Prince William and Prince Harry, lead relatively low-key lives despite their royal lineage. The author suggests Meghan wouldn't have been happy with the quiet lives of royal cousins. “Looking back to Megxit, Harry was not just the grandson of the Queen, the same relationship all his cousins had to the sovereign, he was the son of the future King.”

As per Barr, despite Harry's frustrations about being the spare heir, the author suggests that he has always been senior to his cousins in terms of royal status and treatment. “William and Harry were — from birth — preeminent royals, while their cousins, although celebrated, surely, began as secondary royals and only continued to fade as the years went by. “