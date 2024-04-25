Kris Jenner reacts as she receives Meghan Markle's American Riviera Orchard jam with personalised touch

Kris Jenner showered her support to Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard after the Duchess of Sussex gifted her one of her limited edition jars of strawberry jam. Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians star shared a picture of the sweet gift from Meghan.(KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES; TRACY ROBBINS/INSTAGRAM)

"Thank you," Jenner captioned the photo, adding a lemon and yellow love heart emoji and tagging Meghan's brand.

Kris Jenner's shared a story on Instagram.

Meghan has been rubbing elbows with Kris Jenner

Out of 50 jam jars handed out to other prominent foodies, Jenner's was number thirteen. The gift basket featured an exquisite set of homegrown lemons for her to savor. The basket also included a plain white notecard with Kris' name beautifully calligraphed on it.

It seemed that Meghan gave a personal touch to the jar, given that she was teaching calligraphy between 2004 and 2005 while attempting to start her acting career.

The gesture follows Jenner, her daughter Kim Kardashian, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland meeting at an event in Los Angeles last year. They all were seen posing together at This Is About Humanity's 5th Anniversary Soiree.

There are also reports that the The Duke & Duchess of Sussex getting closer to the Kardashian family during their stay in their new home of Montecito, California.

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier were among the recipients who have received the jars of strawberry jam from American Riviera Orchard.

Robbins advertised the jam on her Instagram story, including two pictures of the ja, which the Duchess had sent.

“Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!” she wrote.

All you need to know about Meghan's new venture

Inspired by Meghan and Prince Harry's home coast of California, American Riviera Orchard debuted with jams as its flagship product. The company, according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, embodies Meghan's passion for "family, cooking, entertaining, and home décor."

Products are on a waiting list on the website as they are not yet available for purchase.

The endeavor was revealed online last month through an Instagram teaser video that featured Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses. The video was released on the new American Riviera Orchard Instagram account, and the Duchess delivered the limited-edition jars to promote the project.