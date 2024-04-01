Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrating Easter with the Kardashians? Fans find ‘egg’ connection

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber got into the Easter spirit this year, sharing a glimpse of their cozy celebration with fans. The couple's beautifully decorated chocolate eggs, personalised with their names in icing caught everyone’s attention. But wait - the Kardashians are also hosting an Easter party and eagle eyed fans found something very interesting. Justin Bieber and Hailey celebrating Easter(Pic credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram, X (twitter))

Justin Bieber, wife Hailey celebrate Easter together

Taking to her Instagram, the Rhode owner poster a string of photograph glimpsing her Easter celebrations. One post featured two large chocolate eggs with Hailey and Justin's names written on them, placed in a cute basket. In another photo, she posed with a filter adding bunny ears to her head. These social media posts come amidst rumors suggesting the couple might be splitting up. However, it appears the couple has dispelled any rumors of discord.

Are Hailey and Justin with the Kardashians for the easter?

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, both Kim and her mother Kris Jenner updated fans with their Easter celebrations. The Kardashians are known for going out and about during holiday celebrations, and this year is no different. However, fans noticed that the photos posted by Kris Jenner had almost identical decorations to those posted by Hailey. In fact, the chocolate eggs on both tables and their icing decorations looked very much similar.

“According to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story, it looks like Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating Easter at Kris Jenner’s party in Palm Springs, California.” A social media user wrote on X (Twitter). Several others backed that claim as well. “It looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating Easter with the Kardashians-Jenner’s.” Wrote another.

While neither the Biebers nor the Kardashians have confirmed this, if they are celebrating together, we can expect more fun pictures to come. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian took to social media to credit her mom for hosting the Easter festivities. It looks like she was wearing matching bunny print pajamas — a gift from Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner. The Skims founder gave a shoutout to her mama and wrote, “She's the cutest! @KrisJenner gave the whole family these matching Easter pajamas by @cozyearth placed on our beds w the bunny @skims slippers.”

