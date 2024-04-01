Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 6 premiere update: When is the segment coming?

Calling all Love Is Blind fans! Season 6 just got a major update in case you are craving more scoop on the couples after the alter-life. Who are still together? Who thinks love cannot be blind and who's open to another chance? Chelsea Blackwell, a fan favorite from the latest season, recently shared some insights on when we can expect to see the follow-up. Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion will premiere on Netflix on March 13, 2024.(Netflix)

Is Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 6 happening?

Netflix has yet to officially confirm the status of After The Altar for Season 6, sparking debate since Season 5's segment remains unreleased. Remember the backlash faced by season 4? However, based on Blackwell's statement, it appears that the segment for Season 6 is on the checklist of the OTT.

Although the Season 6 reunion attempted to answer all the questions that were on everyone’s mind, such as if Amy and Johnny were still married, and what happened to Jeramey and Sarah Ann, among others, it still left fans in a state of confusion.

Chelsea Blackwell opens up on season 6 ATA segment

Chelsea Blackwell, who ended her engagement to Jimmy Presnell just prior to their wedding, recently appeared on Kaitlyn Bristow's Off the Vine podcast. During her appearance, she expressed her excitement about the possibility of a new After The Altar episode for Season 6 and expressed her hope that it would be approved soon.

Season 6 of the hit Netflix franchise, Love Is Blind, has become a sensation, breaking multiple streaming records. Adding to the buzz are recent public sightings of the stars off-camera. Fans have spotted cast members like Chelsea, Jimmy, Jess, Trevor, and AD, sparking speculation about potential new relationships or rekindled flames. However, considering the ‘traumatic’ response from fans to the Season 4 segment, it's understandable that the streaming platform might be hesitant to release a new one.