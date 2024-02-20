Who is Chelsea Blackwell? Love is Blind 6 star gets ‘dragged’ over Megan Fox comparison

Love is Blind Season 6 premiered on February 14th, drawing in viewers with its mix of romance and drama. As one of Netflix's top dating reality shows, it always brings in attention-grabbing contestants. This time, 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner Chelsea Blackwell from Huntersville, North Carolina, has sparked viral interest, particularly due to comparisons to Megan Fox. Love Is Blind Season 6 contestant faces online criticism for comparing herself to Megan Fox(Netflix, Megan Fox IG, X)

Chelsea Blackwell gets ‘dragged’ for Megan Fox comparison

Also read: K-dramas season 2 cancelled by Netflix: Doctor Slump to My Demon and more

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sparks flew, but not the romantic kind, for Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell. After comparing herself to Megan Fox in the pods, viewers and even her fiancé expressed differing opinions, leading to online criticism. Following this, she recently addressed the drama head-on, urging fans to "cool it" and remember the human element behind the reality show. Taking to her TikTok the star posted a video and captioned it as “Go on a show to find love > get your ass dragged.” She also re-posted a statement from her friend’s Instagram which said, “People are so mean here on the internet and take reality TV way too seriously, like it’s a show y’all, we need to cool it.”

Who is Love is Blind 6 Chelsea Blackwell?

As you take a glance at Chelsea's LinkedIn profile, you'll notice her commitment to American Airlines since 2016. Yet, her passions extend beyond the airline industry—she's also the creative mind behind Rugged and Radiant, her own wedding planning venture. At 31, Chelsea's journey has included marriage, a detail she openly shared in the pods. Reflecting on her past, she revealed tying the knot with her high school sweetheart at just 18, though their love story took a turn after five years.

Also read: Brad Pitt is ‘very happy’ in his 'first serious' relationship with Ines de Ramon after split from Angelina Jolie

What is the story behind Chelsea and Megan Fox's comparison?

She mentioned similarities to Megan Fox when asked if she looked like a celebrity by fellow contestant Jimmy Presnell. During their conversation in the pods, Chelsea said, "I do too, all the time on the plane! I get one person, and it’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.” She said back at her time in the pods. Jimmy, however, was unable to keep quiet about his disappointment when they finally met. Despite expressing his strong attraction to her, he continuously emphasized that she had misled him about her appearance.

“She definitely lied to me on some uh … how she looked,” Jimmy said in the confession room. “Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But, you know, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.” He continued.