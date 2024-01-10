Netflix US February 2024 releases: UFO-inspired The Last Prophet to Love is Blind Season 6 and more

Netflix's February lineup is ready to make your weekends surprising. Whether you crave cosmic conspiracies ("Raël: The Last Prophet), second chances at love (Love is Blind Season 6), or bending elements with blue arrows (Avatar: The Last Airbender), February's releases have something for every binge-watcher. Check out the whirlwind of romance with a skeptical journalist finding his heart in The Heartbreak Agency, or catch Channing Tatum's final lap in Magic Mike's Last Dance. Here is everything coming on Netflix in February 2024. Netflix US February 2024 releases(Netflix)

Netflix February 2024 highly anticipated release

Raël: The Last Prophet release date and plot

A new religious movement called Raëlism, founded in France by Claude Vorilhon (now known as Raël), sprung up in the 1970s. The official synopsis of the docuseries reads “Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.” Raëlism holds that the Elohim, extraterrestrial aliens, created mankind with their advanced technology. This religion suggests that the Elohim have been mistakenly understood and viewed as gods throughout history.

A Killer Paradox (Season 1) release date

The official synopsis of the show reads - “When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.” Starring leading actors Choi Woo Shik, Son Suk Ku, and Lee Hee Joon, the show is a highly awaited Korean crime series coming shortly on Netflix. The series is directed by Kim Da Min.

Netflix February 2024 originals release

Here is the list of all Netflix Originals dropping on the streaming platform in February 2024.

Fame after Fame (Season 1 – New Episodes)

Description: Spanish reality series.

Releasing on: February 1

Let’s Talk About CHU (Season 1)

Description: Taiwanese romantic-comedy series.

Releasing on: February 2

Orion and the Dark (2024)

Releasing on: February 2

Description: Animation movie about a young boy who’s afraid of everyone.

Dee & Friends in Oz (Season 1)

Description: New pre-school animated series set in the world of the Wizard of Oz.

Releasing on: February 5

Raël: The Last Prophet (Season 1)

Description: Documentary series about how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

Releasing on: February 7

One Day (Limited Series)

Description: Romantic British series about two graduates.

Releasing on: February

A Killer Paradox (Season 1)

Description: Korean crime drama series based on a webtoon.

Releasing on: February 7

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (2024)

Description: Stand-up comedy special.

Releasing on: February 13

Love is Blind (Season 6)

Description: Dating reality show.

Releasing on: February 14

Players (2024)

Description: Romance movie from director Trish Sie about a New York sportswriter.

Releasing on: February 14

The Heartbreak Agency (2024)

Description: German romantic comedy.

Releasing on: February 14

Rhythm + Flow Italy (Season 1)

Description: Competition reality series.

Releasing on: February 16

Einstein and the Bomb (2024)

Description: Docudrama movie.

Releasing on: February 19

Avatar The Last Airbender (Season 1)

Description: Live-action adaptation of the classic Nickelodeon.

Releasing on: February 22

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1)

Description: Anime with brand new characters and Pokemon.

Releasing on: February 23

Through My Window: Looking at You (2024)

Description: Third entry in the Spanish-language romance movie franchise.

Releasing on: February 23

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2-hour live stream)

Description: Live stream of the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Releasing on: February 24

The Mire Millenium (Season 3)

Description: Finale of the Polish crime drama series.

Releasing on: February 28

The Tourist (Season 2)

Description: The new season of the Australian co-production series coming exclusively to Netflix US.

Releasing on: February 29th

What’s new on Netflix on February 1st

Fury (2014)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Shortcomings (2023)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Tourist (Season 1)

The Vow (2012)

Tom & Jerry (2021)

Young Sheldon (Season 6)

Waves (2019)

X (2022)

What’s new on Netflix on February 3rd

Ready Player One (2018)

What’s new on Netflix on February 5th

My Wife & Kids (Seasons 1-5)

The Re-Education of Molly Singer (2023)