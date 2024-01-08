Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Release date, cast, plot, trailer, everything we know

More killings are happening at the Arconia, and though the latest mystery is resolved, the excitement continues. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel cracked their third case at the Arconia, but fans are eager for more laughs and thrills in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building. Luckily, Hulu has confirmed the renewal, but the specifics are still kept under wraps. Turning 60 and older brings the next lot of fun firsts. You could start a podcast with your neighbours as the characters do in Only Murders in the Building (2021-).

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 release date

Although we don't have all the details, there are some interesting clues to consider. The writers' room got back to work in October 2023, hinting that the show is getting back into action. While we don't know the exact release date yet, rumors are suggesting it could come back in the middle or late part of 2024. This could mean we'll be enjoying new mysteries with our favorite amateur detectives next summer.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 plot

For those unaware, the Season 3 finale wrapped up in October 2023, leaving viewers on a suspenseful cliffhanger. Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the trio at the center, are eagerly gearing up for the next mysterious murder to solve.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 cast

During Season 3, numerous Hollywood A-listers, including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park, and Jesse Williams, made appearances on the show. However, when questioned about the possibility of the same star cast returning for Season 4, John Hoffman told Hollywood Reporter that there is “no greater hope.”

How many Only Murders in the Building Seasons are expected to roll out

The show has "a good long life", said John Hoffman to Screen Rant when asked about how many seasons one can expect from the franchise. "I mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else," he said to the outlet.

Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman tell the story of three people—Charles-Haden Savage played by Steve Martin, Oliver Putnam played by Martin Short, and Mabel Mora played by Selena Gomez. They all live in the same apartment building in Manhattan, and they share a love for true crime. Their lives intersect when they team up to solve a murder that happens in their building.