Meryl Streep breaks her own record at Golden Globe Awards with new nomination for Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Meryl Streep is now the most nominated actor in the history of the Golden Globes. After the nominations for the 81st Golden Globes were announced on Monday, Meryl secured another nomination for best performance by a supporting female actor for her role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, bringing her total count to an astounding 33. (Also read: Golden Globes 2024 nominations: Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate. See full list) Meryl Streep scored her 33rd Golden Globe nomination.

Meryl Streep's 33rd nomination arrived for the acclaimed Hulu series, where she plays the role of Loretta Durkin, an actor who, having starred in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) musical, goes on to become his love interest. She will be facing stiff competition in the category from Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Abby Elliott (The Bear), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Meryl has won 9 Golden Globes in her decades-long career. She has been awarded for her performances in The Iron Lady, The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Angels in America, Adaptation, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice and Kramer vs. Kramer. In 2017, the actor went on to win the Cecil B. DeMille honour for lifetime achievement at the ceremony. In that speech, she had taken aim at Donald Trump, although she never mentioned him by name.

Only Murders in the Building received 5 nominations at the ceremony – for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Selena Gomez), and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (for both Steve Martin and Martin Short). The awards will be handed out on January 07, 2024, at the The Beverly Hilton.

The comedy drama show is created by Steve and John Hoffman, first premiered in August 2021. The second season premiered in June 2022. The third season released on August 8 this year. The series airs in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

