75th Emmy Awards nominees unveiled: 'Succession' dominates with 27 nominations, followed by ‘The Last of Us’

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade, were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Topping the list was the critically acclaimed series "Succession" with an impressive 27 nominations. Closely followed by "The Last of Us" with 24 nominations, "The White Lotus" with 23 nominations, and "Ted Lasso" with 21 nominations.

This year, the Television Academy acknowledged the darker side of storytelling, with several nominations for somber shows such as "Succession," "The Last of Us," "Yellowjackets," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," and "Beef."

Among these, the intensely dark "Dahmer" garnered significant recognition in technical categories, alongside nods for outstanding performances by Evan Peters, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Richard Jenkins, who brought the chilling tale of the notorious serial killer to life on Netflix.

Mark your calendars for September 18, as that is when the Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place.

Below, you will find a list of nominees in several top categories, building anticipation for the much-awaited awards show.

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding drama series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding limited series

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actor in drama series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actress in drama series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding support actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins “Dahmer -Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding talk series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”