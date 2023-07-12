Dress code disaster! Hollywood's elite rejected at Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible premiere

Lights, camera, fashion police! Tom Cruise's highly anticipated premiere of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" took an unexpected turn on Monday night, leaving would-be guests in a state of shock and confusion. Page Six has the inside scoop on the admission debacle that had Hollywood buzzing. Tom Cruise smiles wide at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday. He is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the film which is seventh installment in the superhit franchise. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

According to our sources, the New York premiere held at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater enforced a dress code so strict that it made entering the event "Mission: Impossible" for some attendees. Numerous guests were shockingly turned away at the door for failing to meet the sartorial standards set by the organizers. The rumor mill suggests that their fashion-forward requirements were the cause of their own headache.

While insiders insisted that the screening proceeded flawlessly, our eagle-eyed spies detected scattered empty seats throughout the auditorium. It appears that so many underdressed invitees were sent packing that a scramble ensued to fill the vacant spots. Just as the tension reached its peak, seat fillers miraculously appeared, saving the night from turning into a box office disaster.

Invitations to the star-studded event explicitly stated, "Dress code: Evening Cocktail Attire (no jeans, no T-shirt, no logos/offensive clothing). Paramount reserves the right to turn anyone away for improper dress or other reasons. Comfortable shoes highly recommended." It seems the organizers weren't playing around when it came to enforcing their fashion edicts.

However, the question on everyone's lips remains: why the obsession with proper attire? In an industry where casual chic often reigns supreme, it's highly unusual for New York event planners to crack down on a pair of jeans. The fashion police were out in full force, yet the reasons behind their strict policies remain shrouded in mystery.

Nevertheless, the A-list stars were not deterred by the fashion frenzy. The likes of Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg, seasoned veterans of the "M:I" franchise, graced the red carpet alongside newcomers Pom Klementieff and Greg Tarzan Davis, who are set to make their mark on the silver screen. Also in attendance were the fabulous Sherri Shepherd and the legendary Tony Danza, who undoubtedly met the stringent fashion criteria.