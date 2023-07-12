Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One release live updates: Cruise surprises fans at theatre, review out
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One release live updates: Tom Cruise and gang are ready to present their new action-adventure to the world.
Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One has released in theatres worldwide. The film is the seventh part of the hit franchise, known for its action scenes and cool stunts, often pulled off by lead star Tom himself.
Dead Reckoning is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny. Check out all the live updates:
- Jul 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST
The McQuarrie-Cruise team-up
“When I met Tom in 2006, I had not directed a film in seven years,” director Christopher McQuarrie says. “I wouldn’t direct a film again for another five years. I had really put any ambitions I had to direct out of my mind. I certainly never imagined being considered an action director, let alone directing four action films.”
- Jul 12, 2023 11:05 AM IST
Pics out from NYC premiere
Tom Cruise and the rest of the gang attended the premiere of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One on Monday.
- Jul 12, 2023 10:34 AM IST
Mission Impossible 7 review
‘In the summer of the ‘Barbenheimer’, Tom Cruise might just walk away with the biggest win of them all. His latest release, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, could very possibly be the best offering of the season with its insane action and a beating heart. Not only does this seventh film in the hit franchise perfectly fit the Hollywood blockbuster template but also improves on it, gilds it to almost undeniable perfection.’ Read full review here.
- Jul 12, 2023 10:09 AM IST
Tom Cruise surprises fans at screening
Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie surprised fans at an early screening in the US on Tuesday night. The two were greeted with loud cheers as the threatre audience spotted them walk in.