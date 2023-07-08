Tom Cruise speaks perfect Hindi during interview, desi fans call him ‘so cute’

Is there anything Tom Cruise cannot do? The Hollywood heartthrob and action superstar has got his desi fans' full hearts after a video of him from a recent interview surfaced online. The video shows him speaking Hindi a little too perfectly. (Also read: Mission Impossible 7: BTS video shows how Tom Cruise and gang filmed that ‘impossible’ train scene) Tom Cruise will be seen as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.(AFP)

Tom Cruise is currently on a press tour, giving interviews for Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, scheduled for release on July 12. The movie brings him back as the iconic Ethan Hunt, pulling off a few more daring stunts to save the world. During one interview, the actor had a great time speaking with the interviewer and she even got him to speak a little Hindi.

‘Aap Kaise Hain?’

In a clip from Etalk, Tom is seen in a happy mood. The interviewer made Tom laugh while speaking about his French in the movie. “Is there anything you cannot do? Is he going to speak in Hindi with me?” she asked. Tom eagerly said, “If you want me to speak in Hindi with you I will. Let's try it." She got him to say the cutest ‘Namaste. Aap kaise hain (How are you)’. Tom, as expected, aced the pronunciation. He was then even more impressed that the interviewer could also speak Punjabi and Farsi and wanted to keep talking about her. Watch the clip here:

‘He’s so charming'

Fans of the actor thought he was too charming in the video. A fan wrote, “He is so cute while speaking ‘namaste aap kaise ho’ & Is there anything he can't do,” wrote one. “Namaste Tom Cruise Sir,” wrote another. “Is there anything #TomCruise can't do? He spoke ‘Namaste! Aap Kaise Hain?’ in my mother tongue Hindi with an Indian accent,” said another.

The Mission: Impossible series follows the globe-trotting adventures of Ethan Hunt, a secret agent of the Impossible Missions Force, or IMF, as he undertakes high-risk covert operations. Picture heart-racing action, sophisticated gadgets, and Tom’s Hunt executing death-defying stunts at every turn. The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementiff, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and others. It releases on July 12.

