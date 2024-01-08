Taylor Swift's Scottish fold cat out-earns NFL star Travis Kelce: ‘Read that again’

Some Taylor Swift fans are pointing out that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn't quite match his girlfriend's cat in terms of wealth. Why? Taylor Swift’s majestic Scottish Fold cat, Olivia Benson, has reportedly amassed a net worth surpassing, that of the NFL superstar. Introducing its “Ultimate Pet Rich List," Cats.com revealed the list of "world's wealthiest and most influential pets." And guess who acquires a staggering net worth of $97 million? Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson has higher net worth than Travis Kelce(x, Taylor swift's IG)

Also read: ‘Secondhand cringe’: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez react to Jo Koy's awkward NFL and Barbie jokes at golden globes

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson has higher net worth than Travis Kelce

This list, encompassing various animals beyond cats, highlights famous and financially successful pets with substantial social media followings and earnings. One of Taylor Swift's three cats, the beloved Scottish Fold, has made it to a Forbes-style list of the world's richest pets. The figures were aggregated with the data from cats.com, revealing that the cat “earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos.”

All about Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson

Ranked third among the world's wealthiest cats, Olivia Benson, named after Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU character, was reportedly adopted by the renowned singer in 2014. Olivia Benson boasts an impressive valuation of $97 million, derived from her prominent roles in Swift's music videos.

Also read: Wonka tops January Box Office, Blumhouse hits surprise profit with Night Swim outpacing Aquaman 2

The Scottish Fold cat has ventured into exclusive merchandise, further contributing to its expanding net worth. Additionally, high-profile appearances in advertisements, including campaigns for Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers, have bolstered its financial standing.

Travis Kelce’s net worth

Beyond the touchdowns and accolades, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been making waves off the field. His headline-grabbing romance with Taylor Swift, which began last summer, is the hot talk of the town. The NFL star boasts an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2024.

Many fans took to the internet to compare their net worths. A fan jokingly mentioned, “If Travis is lucky, he’ll be as successful as TS’s cats one day,” while another said, “her cat has exponentially more money than I’ll see in my entire existence.”