Golden Globe Awards 2024: Taylor Swift makes the whole Golden Globes red carpet shimmer in a Gucci green sequin gown

Taylor Swift has arrived on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet, and the internet is abuzz over her Gucci look. The Reputation singer, whose concert film 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, walked the red carpet at the season's first award ceremony in a green sequinned gown. The singer made the 'whole place shimmer' with her simple yet elegant ensemble. Scroll through to read our download on the dress and check out Taylor's pictures from the red carpet. Taylor Swift poses on the 81st Golden Globe Awards red carpet in a Gucci gown. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift attends the Golden Globe Awards 2024

Taylor Swift showed up at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in a shimmering sequin gown in an electric green shade. The Bejeweled singer's gown for the night is from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. The custom piece features a cupped bra, a plunging sweetheart neckline, thin shoulder straps, an open back embellished with three thin straps, a figure-sculpting fit, a floor-length hem, and shimmering sequin embellishments.

Taylor accessorised the bold ensemble with strings of diamond jewellery by De Beers, including various stacked, cascading earrings, an ear cuff, a dangly bracelet, and several rings. Metallic green pointed stilettos completed the styling for her ensemble. In the end, the singer matched her sparkly look with a glittery silver manicure.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Taylor chose minimal makeup, including a subtle black winged eyeliner, a glossy pink lip, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the contours, and a dewy base. Lastly, she gave the red carpet look a finishing touch with her blonde hair styled in soft waves and blown-out bangs.

Apart from Taylor's 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour', Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros Movie are also nominated in the newly introduced Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.