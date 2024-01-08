Golden Globes 2024: Saltburn actor Rosamund Pike turns unfortunate accident into fashion win with black lace gown, veil

Golden Globe Awards are currently underway, and the celebrities are already leaving their fans swooning with their eye-catching look. Saltburn actor Rosamund Pike also became the talk of the town as she turned an unfortunate skiing accident into a fashion win on the Golden Globes red carpet at Beverly Hills. Rosamund, who is nominated for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, for her role in Saltburn, wore a Christian Dior Fall 2019 couture black lace dress and a fascinator that grabbed eyeballs and evoked the energy of her character from Saltburn. Scroll through to check it out. Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. (REUTERS)

Rosamund Pike on the Golden Globes 2024 red carpet

Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. (REUTERS)

Rosamund Pike arrived on the Golden Globe Awards 2024 red carpet dressed in a Christian Dior Fall 2019 couture black gown and a decorative headpiece. In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed that she wore the fascinator for reasons beyond fashion. "It's a protective veil for the occasion. Well, I had a [skiing] accident over Christmas. Not what you want knowing you're coming to the Golden Globes. My face was entirely smashed up, so I thought I need to do something," she said. Though Rosamund had healed from the accident, she added that she fell in love with the look and decided to keep it.

The black lace gown for the Golden Globes red carpet features a sheer mesh neckline and full-length sleeves, floral applique embroidered throughout, a corseted bodice, cinched waist, and an A-line flowy skirt. The actor accessorised the ensemble with a mesh and lace-embroidered fascinator, which framed her face with two wing-shaped curves and a tiny, delicate bow on top.

Lastly, Rosamund chose minimal additions to glam up the eye-catching look. She chose peep-toe stilettos, a diamond ring, and dainty earrings. Mauve lip shade, a sleek bun, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and a dewy base rounded it off.