Golden Globe Awards 2024: When former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai broke the internet in saree on Golden Globes red carpet

The awards season is about to kickstart with the season's first red-carpet event, the Golden Globe Awards, being held this week. The 81st edition of the awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 5 pm PT on January 7 (January 8, 2024, at 6:30 am IST). As we inch closer to the day, we decided to reminisce some of the iconic moments from the affair. And one that stood out was Miss India 2010 Manasvi Mamgai's debut at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, for which she chose a blush pink embroidered saree. Scroll down and relive this style moment, which delighted netizens. Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai wore a saree at Golden Globes 2019. (Instagram)

Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai wears a saree to the Golden Globe Awards 2019

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Manasvi Mamgai's debut at the Golden Globe Awards 2019. (Instagram)

During the 76th Golden Globe Awards, Manasvi Mamgai walked the red carpet draped in a blush pink net saree. The former Miss India, who represented India at the Miss World 2010 pageant, was the only Indian actor to grace the red carpet event that year. As pictures of Manasvi walking the red carpet at the award show started doing rounds online, the internet was proud to see her embracing Indian traditions with a hint of modern elements.

Moreover, Manasvi also revealed in an interview that she wanted to celebrate India for her first international red-carpet event. Read our download on Manasvi's look below.

Manasvi Mamgai poses on the red carpet. (Instagram)

"It is the first award function in the award season in Hollywood and it's also my first international red carpet and award function so I wanted to do something Indian. Celebrate India! So I chose to wear a saree. And everyone here went crazy! They have never seen a saree at the Golden Globes," the Miss India 2010 winner told Femina.

Coming to Manasvi's Golden Globes saree look, the blush pink net drape features intricate floral embroidery and sequin embellishments done on the pallu and the borders. A matching blush pink blouse with spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a cropped midriff-baring and a backless design gave her ethnic look a finishing touch. Lastly, soft lilac-toned lips, a matching minaudière, bracelets, dainty earrings, high heels, and side-parted open wavy locks rounded it off.