Golden Globe Awards: When Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela embraced Indian traditions by wearing a saree on red carpet

The 2024 awards season will kickstart this week as celebrities walk the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024, at 5 pm PT (January 8, 2024, at 6:30 am IST). Last year, the international awards held much excitement for Indian audiences as SS Rajamouli's film RRR (starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR) was up for nomination in 2 categories - Best Non-English Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. The film even won an award in the second category. apart from the movie's big win, another detail from the night caught everyone's eye - Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela's gorgeous saree on the red carpet. When Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela embraced Indian traditions by wearing a saree on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet. (Instagram)

When Upasana Konidela wore a saree to the Golden Globes

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan attended the Golden Globe Awards 2023 in Beverly Hills dressed in stylish outfits. While Ram Charan served elegance on the Golden Globes red carpet dressed in a black bandhgala sherwani, pants, and dress shoes, Upasana complemented him in a half-and-half saree. Her choice to embrace Indian traditions on the red carpet delighted netizens, and they praised it on social media. Scroll down to read our download on her printed drape.

Upasana showcased her love and respect for Indian ethnic wear in a bright olive green saree featuring a black Bandhani pallu decked with multi-coloured Ajrakh prints and heavy meenakari work on the borders. Upasana draped the six yards traditionally, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Lastly, Upasana wore a contrasting purple-coloured blouse to style the six yards. It features silver embroidery, a round neckline, and half-length sleeves. She styled the Bandhani saree with a bright yellow embroidered botua purse that complemented her purple blouse. Dainty earrings, rings, and high heels rounded off the accessories with her ethnic look.

Meanwhile, Upasana's glam with the ensemble included a red bindi, coral pink lip shade, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base. A half-tied hairdo gave her Golden Globes look a finishing touch.