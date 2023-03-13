Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni ditches gown for the classic silk saree made from recycled scraps at Oscars

RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni ditches gown for the classic silk saree made from recycled scraps at Oscars

fashion
Published on Mar 13, 2023 10:14 AM IST

RRR actor Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, attended the Oscars 2023 ceremony in a beauteous silk saree made from recycled scraps. She represented India by ditching the gown for the traditional look.

RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni ditches gown for the classic silk saree at Oscars. (Instagram)
RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni ditches gown for the classic silk saree at Oscars. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The RRR team arrived in style at the Oscars 2023 ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Kamineni, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, and MM Keeravani attended the 95th Academy Awards. It was a special night for India and RRR team as the film won the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. While the internet is beaming with the Oscars win for RRR, we cannot forget an iconic red carpet moment served by Ram Charan's wife, Upasana. She ditched the good ol' gown for the Oscars ceremony and chose a classic white saree to represent India.

(Also Read | Oscars 2023: RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR roar Indian elegance as they arrive at the Academy Awards red carpet)

Upasana Kamineni wears a saree to the Oscars

On Monday (IST), Ram Charan walked the champagne carpet at the Oscars ceremony with his pregnant wife, Upasana Kamineni. Like Ram Charan in a three-piece Indian sherwani, his wife also showcased the traditions and culture of India with a gorgeous saree. A strong advocate of eco-conscious and sustainable fashion, Upasana's traditional yet elegant look for the 95th Academy Awards was testimony to her ethical choices. She exuded elegance in a sustainable customised ivory silk saree by Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy.

Upasana's silk saree is made using handwoven silk - created from recycled scraps - to promote ethical and responsible fashion. The elegant six yards is adorned with handmade borders featuring an intricate design. She wore it with a matching silk blouse embellished with scalloped lace on the half-length sleeves.

Lastly, a handmade potli made from scraps, floral-shaped ruby earrings, a pearl statement necklace with a matching ruby floral ornament, and ornate bracelets complemented her traditional ensemble. A messy low bun, glossy mauve lip shade, a dainty bindi and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni at the Oscars 2023. (AP)
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni at the Oscars 2023. (AP)

Hyderabad-based designer Jayanti Reddy, who also happens to be a dear friend of the couple, explained the thought behind Upasana's red-carpet look. She said, "For her appearance at the Academy Awards, Upasana was eager to wear a handwoven and sustainable outfit. Keeping this in mind, we created a saree with spun silk made from recycled scraps of fabric and subtle embroidery. The eloquent saree was crafted by local Telangana artists and carried the essence of love and cultural heritage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram charan rrr oscars ‪academy awards + 2 more
ram charan rrr oscars ‪academy awards + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out