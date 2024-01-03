Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears the same Jacquemus dress Priyanka Chopra wore 2 years ago for a party: Who wore it best?

Remember the Jacquemus dress that Gigi Hadid wore at the 2020 Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week show and broke the internet with her hair flip moment to show off the stunning back of the ensemble? If yes, then you must remember that Priyanka Chopra wore the same look for her mother's birthday party at an eatery in New York City in 2021. Well, the outfit found a place in another Indian celebrity's closet and this time it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Scroll down to see Samantha's look in it. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra in the same Jacquemus dress. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears the same dress as Priyanka Chopra

On the occasion of New Year 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared two pictures on her Instagram page. The actor captioned one of her posts, "And may many angels surround us [white heart emoji] Happy New Year." The post shows Samantha smiling brightly and posing by the beach for the photo, with several firecrackers in the backdrop. The second click shows Samantha posing inside an elevator. It also gave a full-length glimpse of her outfit. It is the same Jacquemus dress Priyanka wore for her mother's birthday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears the Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue. (Instagram)

The dress - called the Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue - features a risqué thigh-high slit accentuated with a gathered design that goes from back to the front, an overlapping flap on the neckline, an asymmetric hem, a thigh-high slit exposing the legs, a figure-sculpting silhouette, and a baring back with a barely there-strap to hold the dress.

Samantha styled the ensemble minimally. She chose a layered gold necklace with dainty pendants, earrings, and metallic strappy pumps with high heels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, dewy skin, rouged cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and glossy nude lips gave the finishing touch.

Priyanka Chopra in the Jacquemus La robe Saudade Longue. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Priyanka wore the gown with strappy Gianvito Rossi gold Bijoux Sandals, a luxurious gold watch, gold rings, a bracelet, a sleek gold chain, and large hoop earrings. She tied her luscious locks in a top knot with several stray strands sculpting her face, and for glam, she chose berry-toned matte lips, dewy face, filled-in eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and lots of highlighter.

Who wore it better?