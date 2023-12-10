Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sultry twist to denim look leaves the internet swooning; fans call her 'Hot'. All pics inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went on the reality TV show MTV Hustle. The actor attended the shoot dressed in a stylish denim-on-denim ensemble. She shared pictures of her sizzling look with fans on Instagram and captioned the post, "Full circle [smiling face with sunglass emoji] For @mtvhustle We hustle hard!!!" Scroll through to check out Samantha's photos and read our detailed download on her outfit. Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a sultry twist to denim look for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a sultry twist to her denim look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose a denim outfit for her special appearance on the MTV Hustle show. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label ACT N°1. Samantha gave a sultry twist to the denim-on-denim trend with her deep blue-coloured attire. Fans loved her look and flooded the comments section with praise. Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Uffff [fire emojis]." The actor's friend and celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker wrote, "Hottttt [fire emojis]." A fan wrote, "Yasssss woooman." Mrunal Thakur commented, "Woman [fire emojis]." Diet Sabya also praised Samantha in their Instagram stories and wrote, “Sam in ACT N°1 BAWDYing.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Sam's denim outfit features a corset top with spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, a bodycon fitting, an asymmetric top exposing the torso, a full backless design, and ribbon ties on the back to cinch the blouse. She wore it with matching denim jeans featuring a high-rise waistline, straight-leg fitting, and swirl-shaped cut-outs embellished with safety-pin adornments.

Samantha wore the ensemble with metal accessories, including a layered choker necklace, rings, stacked bracelets, a pearl-adorned wrist cuff, and dainty earrings. She completed the look with pointed black pumps featuring embellishments and killer high heels. Lastly, she chose shimmering silver eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and side-parted open locks styled in defined curls.