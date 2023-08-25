Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces monotone fashion in New York; wears corset crop top and flared pants. All pics inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited the Natural History Museum in New York City and shared the pictures from the outing with fans on Instagram. Samantha posted several snippets of herself experiencing the installations at the museum. The actor wore a monotone attire for the occasion - an olive green-coloured corset crop top and matching parachute pants. Scroll ahead to check out her post from the day out. Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces monotone fashion in New York during Natural History Museum visit. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits the Natural History Museum in New York City

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post from her visit to the Natural History Museum in New York features pictures of herself at the museum, the artworks installed there, checking out a restaurant in the city, and stunning clicks of her taking a stroll on the NYC streets. She captioned the images, "All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree." See it here.

Coming to Samantha's outfit, her olive green corset top features ribbed design, cut-outs on full-length sleeves, an asymmetric cropped hem, structured boning, a plunging neckline, and a bodycon fitting. The actor styled the blouse with matching parachute pants featuring a high-rise waist, a flared hem, and a figure-skimming fit.

Samantha accessorised her monotone outfit with an over-the-body bag from Louis Vuitton, sneakers, statement rings, a choker adorned with charms, ear studs and cuffs, Lennon-styled sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Lastly, she chose side-parted open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, and a hint of mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Fans loved Samantha's pictures from the outing. One commented, "She looks awesome." Another commented, "That last picture [heart emoji]." A fan wrote, "What a smile Sam [heart-eye emoji]."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen next in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film releases in cinemas on September 1.