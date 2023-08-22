Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes over New York with her electrifying look in corset, pants and jackets set: All pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial choices have always managed to make headlines. The star is known for donning steal-worthy looks, ranging from casual summer-ready dresses or shorts and top sets to red-carpet-ready gowns and ethnic ensembles like sarees, shararas and more. Recently, she travelled to New York City to attend an event dressed in a modern yet traditional attire from the shelves of designer Ritu Kumar's eponymous label. She wore a heavily-embroidered corset, pants and jackets set and shared pictures of her look on Instagram. Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes over New York City in an electrifying outfit by Ritu Kumar. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes over New York in a Ritu Kumar outfit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the pictures and penned a caption about returning to New York after 14 years after working on her debut film in the city. "They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here...A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it...but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later [sprakle emojis]. (Empire state of mind had just released and would play on the radio everyday in 2009)." Samantha captioned the post. Celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh styled Samantha in the Ritu Kumar look she wore in the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ritu Kumar outfit decoded

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ritu Kumar look features a corset in orange, mint green and maroon shades embroidered in gold taar work and sequin embellishments. The strapless blouse features a plunging neckline, structured boning, and bodycon silhouette. She donned it over high-waisted flared pants decked in different brown patterns and intricate sequin work.

Samantha layered the ensemble with two jackets; one trench-style cover-up jacket matching the corset and a long notch-lapel blazer paired with the palazzo-style pants. Both come embellished in intricate sequin patterns. Samantha accessorised the OTT outfit with statement-making jewellery, including a spiral metallic watch, a pearl necklace adorned with a striking pendant featuring gemstones, dainty ear studs, an oxidised silver ring, and tinted Lennon-styled sunglasses.

Lastly, Samantha chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.