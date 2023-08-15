Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows workwear doesn't have to be boring with Kushi promotional look in all-white fit. Take notes!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cemented her place as a fashionista to look out for with her impeccable and elegant sartorial choices. The star, who is taking a break from movies to focus on her health, is gearing up for the release of her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. And with the film's trailer out, Samantha's first promotional look also created waves on social media. She slipped into an all-white ensemble, serving elegant workwear wardrobe upgrade inspiration. Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in an all-white look for Kushi promotions. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi promotional look

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share pictures of her promotional look for Kushi with the caption, "#KushiOnSeptember1st [white heart emoji]." Celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh styled Samantha for the occasion. She wore an all-white attire from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label - the look features a satin shirt and pants set styled with statement-making accessories and minimal makeup. Read our download on her outfit below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows workwear doesn't have to be boring

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shirt and pants set can be a perfect addition to your workwear wardrobe. Moreover, you can wear it from a Friday work meeting to a night out or drinks session with your girlfriends. While the satin blouse features pointed wide collars, front button closures, a V neckline, droop shoulders, full-length sleeves with exaggerated open cuffs, and a relaxed silhouette, the pants have a shimmering pearl-white hue, side pockets, a high-rise waist, straight-leg fitting with a flared hem, and a pleated design.

Samantha tucked the shirt inside her pants to give structure to the ensemble and define her svelte frame. She accessorised with a statement oxidised ring, an elegant necklace embellished with green and ruby stones, pointed white heels, retro-style pink-tinted sunglasses, and dainty earrings.

Lastly, Samantha chose monochrome nail art, mauve lip shade, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Kushi will release on September 1.