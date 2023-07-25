Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces Downward Dog pose during Aerial Yoga class in Bali. Read benefits for midweek motivation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a blast in Bali with her friend, Anusha Swamy. The actor recently announced a break from acting to focus on her health and get treatment for Myositis, an auto-immune condition. After announcing the time off, Samantha travelled around the country before leaving for Bali. She has been sharing pictures from her time there, and her latest post shows her doing yoga at her resort's gym. Read all the benefits of the pose for midweek motivation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces Downward Dog pose during Aerial Yoga class in Bali. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu does Downward Dog Aerial Yoga Pose

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself doing the Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) pose with an Aerial Yoga twist on her Instagram stories. She tagged her friend, Anusha Swamy, and captioned the post, "Day 2 [white heart emoji]." The post shows Samantha attending an Aerial Yoga class at her resort's gym in Bali. To do the Downward Dog Aerial Yoga pose, Samantha balanced her body on the harness by placing her lower torso on it. Then, she did the asana by keeping her legs straight, bending her body forward and extending her hands to touch the floor. Check it out below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu practises the Downward Dog Aerial Yoga Pose. (Instagram )

Downward Dog Aerial Yoga Pose benefits:

If you need midweek motivation, here are some benefits of practising the Downward Dog Aerial Yoga pose to inspire you to roll out the yoga mat and start exercising. Downward Dog Pose strengthens the upper body, elongates the spine, strengthens hands, wrists and fingers, opens up the backs of the legs, improves circulation, and relieves tension and stress.

Additionally, the hammock takes the awareness towards the muscles engaged while in Downward Facing Dog Aerial Pose. This allows the muscles, like hamstrings, calves, biceps, triceps, spine and shoulders, to be stretched deeper.

Samantha's Bali post

Meanwhile, Samantha has been enjoying her holiday in Bali. Earlier, she shared pictures from her scenic walk, marvelling at the verdant views and unwinding amid nature.

On the work front, Samantha recently wrapped up the shooting of the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel. She also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.