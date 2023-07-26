Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares stunning pics from road trip to Uluwatu in Bali, gets sunglasses stolen by monkey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a laidback holiday in Bali, Indonesia. The star went on a holiday to the scenic destination with her friend after announcing a break from acting to focus on her health. Today, she shared pictures and videos from her road trip to Uluwatu, where she also visited the Uluwatu Temple. Samantha posted snippets featuring the verdant views from Uluwatu. She also shared that her sunglasses got stolen by monkeys at the temple. Scroll through to see all the photos. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares snippets from her trip to Uluwatu in Bali. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outing in Bali

Today, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted pictures from her road trips to Uluwatu, a region on the southwestern tip of the Bali Bukit Peninsula. The first picture in Samantha's post shows her admiring the scenic clear blue sea and the cloudy skies. In the second picture, she posed in front of a mural explaining the origin of Uluwatu - Ulu stands for lands end, and Watu means rock. Therefore, Uluwatu stands for "Rock at the end of the world".

A monkey steals Samantha's sunglasses on her trip to Uluwatu

A monkey stole Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sunglasses. (Instagram)

Samantha wore a sleeveless green-coloured bodycon maxi dress - featuring pleats on the front, sunglasses, and a straw hat for her road trip to Uluwatu. However, a monkey stole her glasses while she posed for a picture. She shared the incident in two posts - a picture of the monkey peeking from behind right before it stole the sunglasses and a man trying to take them back by bribing the animal.

Snippets from Uluwatu shared by Samantha

The other videos Samantha shared on her stories showed the verdant views in Uluwatu. She captioned the three clips, "Sigh...", "Pause", and "Resent...". Check them out below.

Screengrabs of the video Samantha posted on Instagram(Instagram)

Samantha's Bali trip

Meanwhile, Samantha has been posting snippets from her trip to Bali. Earlier, she had posted pictures from her morning walk in the countryside and captioned it, “Mornings like these [white heart emoji].”

On the personal front, Samantha took a break from work to focus on her health. She is dealing with an auto-immune condition called Myositis.