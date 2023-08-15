Independence Day 2023: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and others celebrate 77th I-Day

The country marks its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, with pomp and fervour. Today, we celebrate 76 years of freedom from the British Raj. Independence Day honours the struggles that won us our freedom from British rule, the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, the people who lost their lives to win Independence, and more. People commemorate the day by participating in cultural activities, attending flag-hoisting ceremonies, flying kites, wearing Tricolour-themed clothes, and more. Your favourite celebrities also post pictures and videos to mark the important day. Scroll through to see how celebrities are wishing Independence Day to their fans today. Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and others wish Happy Independence Day 2023. (Instagram)

Celebrities mark 77th Independence Day

Kiara Advani marked Independence Day by sharing a video of herself with the BSF (Border Security Force). “Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever,” she captioned the clip.

Anupam Kher posted a video featuring the Indian National flag and narrated the history of the Tricolour. He tweeted in Hindi, which translated into English, reads, “I am Tricolour...I often think that if ever our Tricolour gets a chance to express its feelings to the countrymen, what will the Tricolour say to us? On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, in this video, I have tried to address the countrymen on behalf of our national flag! See and share! Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Jai Hind! Long live Mother India.”

Malaika Arora wished her fans by sharing a picture of the Indian Tricolour on her Instagram stories with the text "77th" written on it. She captioned the photo, "Happy Independence Day." Whereas, Ananya Panday shared a video with the song Vande Mataram on Instagram. It features the text "Swatantra Diwas Ki Hardik Shubkamnayein. Jai Hind," and drawings depicting the diverse culture of India.

Screengrab of Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday's Independence Day wishes. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor celebrated the 77th Independence Day in a special way. The trio star in the upcoming Siddharth Anand film Fighter. To mark Independence Day, they released the teaser of Fighter and wished fans a "Happy Independence Day." The film will release on the eve of the 75th Republic Day (January 25, 2024).

Raveena Tandon tweeted a picture of herself on Twitter with the caption, "[Prayer and heart emojis] Dil Hai Hindustani." The photo shows Raveena dressed in yellow ethnic attire, posing while saluting. The photo's backdrop is in Tricolour shades and features the text “Happy Independence Day.”

Sharvari Wagh wished her fans by sharing a video featuring the Indian National Flag and the three colours of the Tricolour with the caption, “Happy Independence Day.”

Screengrab of Sharvari Wagh's Independence Day wish. (Instagram)

How are you celebrating Independence Day?