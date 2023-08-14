Independence Day 2023: Theme, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know about I-Day

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15. In 2023, India will mark 76 years of freedom from British colonial rule - a significant milestone for the country. Independence Day is celebrated with pomp across the nation and Indians around the globe. It is a reminder of the struggles that won us our liberation from the British Raj after nearly two centuries, the sacrifices made by the leaders, the freedom fighters who laid their lives to win Independence, and more. As we near the date, here's all you need to know about this year's theme, history, significance, and celebrations Know the theme, history, significance, and celebrations of Independence Day 2023. (Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

Independence Day 2023 Theme:

This year, the theme for Independence Day is "Nation First, Always First". All Independence Day programmes and events will be based on this theme.

Independence Day 2023 History and Significance:

Led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Independence movement began with World War I. On July 4, 1947, the Indian Independence Bill was introduced in the British House of Commons and was passed within a fortnight. On August 15, 1947, India marked its Independence as the 200-year-old British rule came to an end. Many leaders played a prominent role in the Indian freedom struggle, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many more.

Independence Day is a reminder of the many sacrifices and struggles made by the Indian freedom fighters to help the country achieve its freedom from the British Raj and why we should honour this Independence. The day also invokes feelings of patriotism for the nation and the willingness to serve the country and lead it to prosperity. It also creates a sense of unity and duty among citizens.

Independence Day 2023 Celebrations:

Independence Day is marked as a national holiday in India. Every year, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at Delhi's Red Fort and addresses the nation, followed by a military parade. On August 15, 1947, the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. Every Prime Minister has followed that tradition ever since.

People celebrate Independence Day by organising cultural activities in school, colleges and their workplaces, adorning these places in tricolour-ornaments and decorations, wearing tricolour-themed clothes, watching patriotic movies, listening to songs related to India's history and freedom struggle, and more.