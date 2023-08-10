Independence Day 2023: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani; celeb-inspired tricolour look for I-day celebration

Independence Day is just around the corner. As we prepare to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India, the feeling of patriotism is in the air. On this day, the Prime Minister hoists the National Flag at Delhi's Red Fort and addresses the nation. The National Flag or tricolour holds much significance for the citizens of the country, as each colour has its own meaning. Therefore, it makes much more sense to include the colours of the Indian flag in your clothing, dishes, decorations and more for the August 15 celebrations. In this article, we decided to help you build your wardrobe around the tricolour. Scroll through to see steal-worthy celebrity-inspired tricolour looks. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, here are celeb-inspired tricolour looks for I-day celebration. (Instagram)

From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, these stars will serve you the best inspiration to wear a tricolour outfit on Independence Day 2023. You don't need to add all colours of the Indian flag to your ensemble. In fact, you can choose one colour and build your look around it.

Celeb-inspired tricolour looks for Independence Day celebrations

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was a vision in this silk embroidered saree and sleeveless blouse. Take inspiration from the star and don a simple ivory drape while elevating the look with a red rose, bold red lips, statement earrings, oxidised silver jewellery, high heels, a sleek bun, and high heels.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's green organza saree featuring scalloped lace embroidered borders, styled with a floral-printed sleeveless blouse, makes for a perfect Independence Day celebration look at your workplace. You can style it like Kiara - minimal makeup, centre-parted bun and jhumkis - or go bold with smoky eyes, vibrant fuchsia lips and open wavy locks.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's velvet suit in a rusted orange shade - featuring a heavily-embroidered full-sleeved kurta, Patiala-styled pants, and a zari dupatta - can instantly elevate your intimate celebrations with friends and family. Wear statement jewellery pieces, minimal glam, and embroidered footwear to further glam up the ensemble.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's peach-orange embroidered kurta, flared palazzo pants, and chiffon dupatta is another traditional ensemble look to take cues from this Independence Day. To complete the look, let your hair down, apply some blush, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eyes, ornate jewels, and loads of highlighter.

Malaika Arora

Unleash your inner modern Desi Girl during the Independence Day celebration in this gorgeous heavily-embroidered bralette, dhoti-style skirt, and full-sleeved cape jacket worn by Malaika Arora. Promoting Indian labels can be a great way to showcase your love for the nation. Style the ensemble with a sleek bun, boho-inspired jewels, and striking makeup.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's blue organza suit can be your go-to look for Independence Day celebrations as it is comfy, effortless, and elegant. Style it with open locks, minimal makeup, statement-making jhumkis, juttis, and kohl-lined eyes.