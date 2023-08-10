Yami Gautam wore a 44k Bandhej silk suit earlier donned by Deepika Padukone: Which diva's styling do you like better

Yami Gautam stepped out in the city yesterday to promote her upcoming film OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar. Yami slipped into a deep purple-coloured Bandhej silk suit set for the event, styled with minimal yet striking accessories. Her ethnic look reminded us of an exactly similar look worn by Deepika Padukone but in a rani pink shade. Scroll through to see how the divas styled the traditional ensembles. Yami Gautam and Deepika Padukone wear the same silk Bandhej suit set. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam in Bandhej silk suit: Who wore it better

Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam's Bandhej silk suit is from the shelves of the Indian clothing brand Raw Mango. While Deepika's look comes in a rani pink shade, Yami wore the ensemble in a deep purple hue. Deepika donned the outfit in 2021 to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple, and Yami wore it for OMG 2 promotions. They both chose minimal styling for their looks. Scroll through to see the stars in the ensembles and find out the price of the suits.

How Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam styled the suit set

Deepika Padukone accessorised the suit set with statement gold jhumkis and embroidered bronze-gold juttis. For the glam picks, she chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged glowing skin, mascara on the lashes, and a nude lip shade. A centre-parted low ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam chose ornate gold jhumkis, rings, and strappy high heels for the accessories with the suit. Lastly, she glammed up the ensemble with mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lips, side-parted lightly-tousled open locks, rouged cheekbones, glowing skin, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and subtle eye makeup.

All about the Bandhej suit and its price

If you wish to add the ensemble to your closet, it is available on the Raw Mango website and is called Sushma & Dina. It is available in both Rani pink and purple shades, and adding them will cost you ₹44,800.

The price of the silk Bandhej suit set Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam wore. (rawmango.com)

Their silk Bandhej suit set features a long kurta and pants. While the kurta has hand-embroidered peacock motifs along its V neckline, brocade gold-coloured polka dot pattern, full-length sleeves, and a breezy silhouette, the pants feature a tapered straight-leg fitting and a relaxed silhouette.