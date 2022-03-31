Yami Gautam poses in front of Taj Mahal in gold ensemble to promote Dasvi in new pics: What do you think of her look?

Actor Yami Gautam is busy promoting her upcoming film Dasvi with her co-star Nimrat Kaur. The star travelled to Agra with Nimrat and her team and took to Instagram to post the photos. They began the trip with a trip to the Taj Mahal, and Yami slipped into a floor-length gold-coloured ensemble for the occasion. She captioned the post, "Simply [heart emoji]. The film was shot in Agra and hence the city tour had to start right from the heart of the heart. #Dasvi." Scroll ahead to see the pictures Yami posted on her page.

The Instagram post featured several photos of Yami at the Taj Mahal. The first and third images show her standing in front of the marble mausoleum with a big smile on her face. The second shows her standing with Nimrat, who wore a floral printed ensemble. In the last click, the star got together with her crew in front of the Taj and smiled brightly while posing.

Yami's gold-coloured outfit features a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, fitted bodice, pleats on the skirt, floor-grazing hem, a front slit, side pockets, and cinched detail on the hem. Though the star managed to pull off the unique gold look, we are still conflicted about her dress. It is from the shelves of designer Payal Khandwala's label.

Yami Gautam promotes Dasvi in Agra.

Yami teamed the ensemble with matching footwear, Lennon-styled tinted sunglasses, gold jhumkis, and statement rings. In the end, side-parted open tresses styled with curled ends, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows completed the glam picks.

Earlier, Yami had served us with an impeccable sartorial moment in a printed ensemble for promoting Dasvi. She wore a sequinned multi-coloured mini dress featuring halter straps and a keyhole neckline with a matching embellished oversized jacket.

Meanwhile, Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. He plays the role of a politician, who wishes to clear his Class 10 exams from jail. The social comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota, will begin streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.

