Deepika Padukone in bikini and sarong serves a jaw-dropping look, Ranveer Singh says 'A warning would've been nice'

Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire today after she posted a throwback picture from one of her photoshoots on social media. Deepika's post shows her dressed in a monochrome printed bikini set and sarong. Ranveer Singh and Deepika's followers were stunned by the sizzling picture. Scroll through to see the photo and what Ranveer commented on it. Deepika Padukone in bikini and sarong makes Ranveer Singh swoon. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone's jaw-dropping look in a bikini

Today, Deepika Padukone drove away our Monday Blues with her jaw-dropping photoshoot in a beach-ready look. She shared the photo with the caption, "Once upon a time…Not so long ago." It shows Deepika in a black-and-white abstract-printed bikini top featuring noodle straps, a plunging neckline, an infinity-style short hem showing off her toned abs, and a fitted bust.

Deepika wore the bra top with matching bikini bottoms and a sarong. The sarong features a tie detail on the side, a low-rise waistline, and a risque thigh-high slit. A pulled-back sleek top bun, bold kohl-lined eyes, smoky eyes, nude lips, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded it off.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's picture

Deepika Padukone's photoshoot broke the internet. However, Ranveer Singh's reaction takes the cake. "A warning would've been nice," he wrote under the post. Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra, Shibani Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Falguni Shane Peacock dropped fire emojis. A fan commented, "Damn that body." Another wrote, "I am dying." A user wrote, "No one was ready for this today." Another remarked, "OH MY GOD! This is hot."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has several projects lined up in the future. She will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and more stars. The sci-fi film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.