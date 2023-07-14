Deepika Padukone elevates her sportswear look with bold lipstick in new photoshoot, fan says 'You ate queen'. We agree

Actor Deepika Padukone's personal style has helped her garner a large fan following over the years. Though her immaculate OOTDs are fit to be displayed on the runway, they are elegant nonetheless. Among her all-time favourite silhouettes, monochrome tracksuits hold a special place. And she definitely knows how to elevate the simple look as the star is never underdressed. Her new photoshoot in all-white sportswear backs our claim. Scroll through to check it out. Deepika Padukone elevates her sportswear look with bold lipstick for new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone slays an ad shoots in all-white sportswear

The official Instagram page of Adidas India shared a picture of Deepika Padukone from a recent photoshoot. It shows Deepika posing for the cameras dressed in an all-white sportswear set featuring a sweatshirt and track pants. Fans loved her sporty look, which she elevated with striking glam and a sleek hairdo. They populated the comments section with praise for the star's styling. Check out the pictures and fans' comments below.

The Internet loves Deepika Padukone's all-white look

Deepika Padukone's pictures garnered several comments from her fans. Diet Sabya also shared the photoshoot on their Instagram stories and commented, "Ya a slay!" A fan commented, "You ate Queen." Another user wrote, "Omg, she always wows us." A user commented, " So flawless." Another remarked, "Mother."

Deepika Padukone's all-white outfit decoded

The photoshoot shows Deepika dressed in a white sweatshirt featuring a hoodie on the back, front zip closures, full-length sleeves, cropped hem, droopy sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and ribbed design on the hems. A pair of matching track pants with a high-rise waist, cinched hem, and a body-skimming fit completed the outfit.

Deepika glammed up the sportswear look with striking makeup, including bold wine-coloured lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, rouged cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek low ponytail, hoop earrings, statement ear cuffs, and chunky sneakers rounded it off.